A veteran executive of New York-listed Pangaea Logistics Solutions has left the dry bulk owner after more than nine years to take a finance job in Connecticut.

Neil McLaughlin has taken a post with Stamford-based Hudson Structured Capital Management (HSCM), the alternative financier.

McLaughlin left his role as director of projects and finance at Newport, Rhode Island-based Pangaea last October and started as a managing director at HSCM last month, according to his LinkedIn profile.