In the last quarter before a transformational merger, New York-listed dry bulk owner Pangaea Logistics Solutions did what it does: turn another operating profit.

The Rhode Island-based owner reported adjusted net income of $7.6m, or $0.16 per diluted share, that essentially fell in line with the $0.17 per share average expected by the two equity analysts following the company.

Baltic premium

The adjusted figure compared to adjusted net income of $1.1m,