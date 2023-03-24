Norwegian investment bank Pareto Securities is teaming up with Remoy Shipping to buy a platform supply vessel (PSV) sold out of the oil and gas sector for conversion into a yacht two years ago.

An upturn in rates in the North Sea sector and a shortage of vessels means the 5,400-dwt Crusader (built 2010) is being acquired for $19.1m in an off-market deal by a start-up called Norwegian PSV III, according to a document seen by TradeWinds.

The former Havila Crusader was sold by Havila Shipping in 2021 for $11.5m