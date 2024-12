Petros Panagiotidis-controlled Toro Corp is providing $100m to sister shipowner Castor Maritime as it buys Germany’s MPC Capital.

Nasdaq-listed Toro said the financing is a senior term loan facility secured by 10 of Castor’s bulkers or container ships valued at $235m.

Castor subsidiary Thalvora Holdings agreed a $171m deal to acquire 74% of Hamburg shipping asset manager MPC Capital on Thursday.