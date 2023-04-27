A pilot trading system for shipping emissions, similar to concepts used for buying green electricity, will be put together between May and the end of this year with the aim of incentivising the use of low-carbon fuels and ships.

The ‘Book & Claim’ system, involving ship owners and operators, cargo owners and freight forwarders, aims to achieve higher charter premiums for low-emission ships and help investment in green shipping services plus boost recovery of expenditure on decarbonisation technologies.

Developed by the Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, RMI (the former Rocky Mountain Institute), Danish Shipping, and Maersk Oil Trading, it will take on board learning from a similar aviation system adjusted to the complexities of the maritime industry.