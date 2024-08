Taiwanese lender SinoPac Bank continues to expand its footprint in the ship finance market in a transaction with Thai bulker owner Precious Shipping.

The Khalid Hashim-led shipowner has secured a $18m loan to finance the recently acquired handysize bulker Hatthaya Naree (built 2015).

The vessel is the former Western Panama, which was acquired from Japanese owner Nisshin Shipping in March for $18.6m.