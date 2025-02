US-listed product tanker owners were taking on more losses in early trading Friday after a bloody Thursday that saw two top names report earnings.

The biggest loser on Thursday was Cork-based Ardmore Shipping, which failed to have the luck of the Irish in choosing the timing of its annual investor day in New York.

Even as Ardmore’s management team made a luncheon presentation to investors and equity analysts, the stock was on the slide, plunging more than 7% to $10.72