Alternative ship-finance house Prow Capital was founded in Amsterdam a little over 18 months ago with a mission to fill the gap left by the retreat of traditional banks.

Partner Gust Biesbroeck told TradeWinds: “The gap is definitely still there. The mega-trend has been for the last decade that banks have been withdrawing from shipping.

“That continues, although in the last 12 months, there may have been a bit more liquidity than in the years before.”