Asian stock markets continued their recovery after US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs.

China has implemented a counter-tariff of 84% on US goods, effective from 10 April, and Trump imposed a 125% combined tariff on Chinese products.

However, he also announced a 90-day pause on tariffs on dozens of other countries.

In response to the pause, Japan had the largest rebound as the Nikkei 225 rose 8.4%