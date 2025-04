New York-listed shipping stocks sold off along with the broader market in Thursday trading as investors reacted to the tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump.

Always volatile Israeli liner company Zim led the plunge with a 15% drop, but the carnage was spread across shipping operating sectors.

In the tanker sector, crude bellwether Frontline was off nearly 4% in morning trading, while clean product flagship Scorpio Tankers tumbled more than 6%.