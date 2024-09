The project finance market may be subdued, according to Norwegian shipping lender Pareto Bank, but that could all change if there is a turnaround in the Red Sea conflict.

“In the asset-play market, you need changes to drive transactions. If the earnings and prices are flat there will normally be low activity as values tend to be synchronised with earnings expectations,” Morten Kvalshaugen, head of shipping and offshore, said in an interview at the bank’s office in Oslo.