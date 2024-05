Profits at Regional Container Lines have fallen by just one third in the first three months of 2024, figures released Wednesday showed.

Thailand’s largest container line achieved net income of THB 613m ($16.8m) for the January to March 2024 period versus the THB913m seen a year ago.

This was attributed primarily to a decline in freight income of THB 53m as the liner market adjusted to the post-Covid-19 environment.