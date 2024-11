Veteran finance man Alan Ginsberg recalls having dinner with “a major European wind-power player” to explore whether his McAllister Towing & Transportation might gain a toehold in the emerging US wind market.

“I said, ‘What do you see as the biggest risk?’ He said, ‘Trump,’” Ginsberg recalled, and that essentially was the end of the conversation.

Here’s the kicker: the conversation happened a full two years ago, before Trump was even officially nominated as Republican presidential candidate.