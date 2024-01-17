Scorpio Tankers president Robert Bugbee has decided to cash out part of his stake in the company’s financial resurgence to the tune of $32.2m.

Bugbee’s sale of 500,000 Scorpio shares was disclosed on Tuesday in a filing with US securities regulators. The Scorpio executive declined to comment on the filing when contacted by TradeWinds on Wednesday.

Bugbee has led the Monaco- and New York-based company in tandem with chief executive Emanuele Lauro since its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2010.