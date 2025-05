When outsiders are looking to tap into Norway’s high-yield bond market, they turn to Robert Christiansen and Arctic Securities.

The 44-year-old head of sales and deputy chief executive at Arctic Securities, Christiansen has helped local players like SFL Corp and Ocean Yield, but also newcomers like Scorpio Tankers and Contship Logistics.

“We have worked hard to broaden the investor base while also targeting the shipping companies,” he told TradeWinds.