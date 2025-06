Greek owner Contships Logistics has the resilience to endure a drop in rates thanks to its 'robust' finances, Clarksons Securities believes.

Analyst Jonas Bito Shum said that in an inherently cyclical industry like shipping, credit investors are exposed to elevated market volatility, particularly in today’s environment of rising geopolitical tensions and trade disruptions.

"In such a setting, a prudent balance sheet and low cash breakeven levels are critical for credit resilience.