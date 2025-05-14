Billionaire shipowner Rodolphe Saade has made a move into the movies with an investment in iconic French production company Pathe.

The CMA CGM chief executive's family holding company Merit France has taken a 20% stake in the group, which also owns cinemas, for an undisclosed amount.

"Amid a rapidly evolving macroeconomic and industrial landscape rich with opportunity, this transaction is aimed at equipping Pathe with the resources needed to accelerate its growth," Pathe said.

The film company is particularly focussed on the production of internationally-oriented films and series, as well as the modernisation of its cinema network.

"This long-term partnership enables Rodolphe Saade and his family to continue diversifying their assets into the cultural sector," Pathe added.

The group's controlling shareholder Jerome Seydoux said: “Welcoming the Saade family as a partner will accelerate the growth and modernisation of Pathe.

"It will also allow us to continue working with the talent we value and to attract those who share our ambitions and aim for international success,” he added.

Founded in 1896, Pathe is the leading cinema operator in France, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

It scored a hit last year with The Count of Monte Cristo and has a two-part biopic of former French leader Charles De Gaulle coming out soon.

Saade said: “We are proud to partner with Jerome Seydoux and his family in Pathe, a flagship brand for film lovers both in France and worldwide.

"We are committed to supporting the development of the industry and promoting French cinematic culture around the globe.”

Pathe has produced the opening night film at the Cannes Film Festival this year, One Day.

Last year, Saade and his family were behind a €1.55bn ($1.69bn) venture to take container line CMA CGM further into the news business.

In an unusual acquisition for group, it agreed to take an 80% stake in France’s third-largest media operation, Altice Media.

Merit France was to acquire the remaining 20% stake of the television, radio and digital company.

The move came days after CMA CGM abandoned its bid to buy UK logistics company Wincanton.

The group had already been diversifying into newspapers, and in 2022 had a bid accepted to buy the daily La Provence.