S&P Global has bought UK data supplier Tradenet amid growing demand from the shipping industry for real-time information to chart rapidly changing global trade flows.

The New York-headquartered company said the purchase, on undisclosed terms, came after it had worked with Tradenet for a decade and developed a live vessel tracking service, Market Intelligence Network (Mint).

It said that the impact on trade from the Russian invasion of Ukraine and changes to oil flows as China emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic had increased demand for more detailed trade tracking.