The Saevik family is to keep its majority stake in Norwegian offshore shipowner Havila Shipping following a reorganisation of its debt.

The Oslo-listed owner of eight platform supply vessels (PSVs) and multipurpose supply ships (MPSVs) is converting debt to equity at the request of its lenders and bondholders.

Banks and investors had to decide by the end of September whether they would ask for a settlement of restructured debt by 31 December, or a one-year extension until the end of 2025.