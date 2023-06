Nicolas Saverys launched on Wednesday an offer to buy out the 51% stake his family vehicle Saverex does not already own in Exmar NV, a gas shipowner and infrastructure player listed in Brussels.

Shareholders have until 6 July to accept the cash offer of €12.1 ($12.92) per share and €2.48 per share option.

This represented a premium of nearly 25% to Exmar’s share price when the intention to take the company private was first announced on 3 April.