Scorpio Tankers bashed equity analysts’ earnings expectations for the year’s first three months while guiding to better hire rates in the current quarter.

The New York-listed product tanker giant produced adjusted net income of $49m, or $1.03 per diluted share, on vessel revenue of $214m and time-charter equivalent revenue of $204.2m.

Analysts had expected adjusted net income of $36m, or $0.75