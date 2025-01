New York-listed Scorpio Tankers’ flirtation with shares of fellow public tanker owner DHT Holdings just turned more interesting.

Scorpio has hiked its stake above the 5% threshold to 7.45%, and perhaps more significantly has changed the filing status to a category sometimes indicating merger-and-acquisition motives.

A different form

Scorpio’s disclosure came in a filing with US securities regulators on Wednesday after the close of trading in New York.