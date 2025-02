Scorpio Tankers reported fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday that were exactly in line with analyst expectations but were disclosed a little earlier than the market expected.

The Emanuele Lauro-led shipowner also bought back $39m of its own stock and reported fixtures in the current quarter that were slightly ahead of the spot rates earned to close out 2024.

The 99-ship product tanker giant originally was scheduled to reveal results before the market opened in New York on Thursday morning.