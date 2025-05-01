New York-listed Scorpio Tankers has adopted a cautious overall approach to current geopolitical uncertainty but doesn’t believe it will be seriously affected by China-targeted port fees enacted by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

Scorpio management downplayed the impact of those protocols in comments to equity analysts on Thursday after releasing first-quarter earnings results that significantly bettered researcher expectations.

‘Minimal’ fallout

“The impact on product tankers is expected to be minimal,” said James Doyle, Scorpio’s head of corporate development and investor relations.