Scorpio Tankers raised some eyebrows on 29 October when it disclosed an $89m investment in DHT Holdings, another New York-listed owner.

The 4.9% stake was not only a bet on another shipowner but on one outside Scorpio’s operating sector of product tankers.

DHT is the only New York-listed pure play in the VLCC sector, as it owns and operates 27 of the large crude tankers.