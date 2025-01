Joe Biden has cracked open the door, but Donald Trump may be about to blow it off its hinges.

That in essence was the take of Scorpio Tankers president Robert Bugbee on Tuesday in response to investor questions about the US military designation applied to China Cosco Shipping.

Storm coming?

The effective “blacklisting” of Cosco has stirred some excitement in tanker markets on prospects for higher rates if Cosco, the world’s largest shipowner, is marginalised by the action.