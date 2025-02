Sometimes an investment is just an investment.

Speaking for the first time on its 7% stake in fellow New York-listed tanker owner DHT Holdings on Thursday, Scorpio Tankers did not sound like it was plotting anything more aggressive than trying to profit as a passive shareholder.

Scorpio president Robert Bugbee was sounded out by Bank of America analyst Ken Hoexter as to what has driven the product tanker giant to pump more than $130m into the VLCC specialist since last October.