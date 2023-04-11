The transformation of Scorpio Tankers’ balance sheet continues as the New York-listed owner buys back six more vessels from expensive lease-financing and repurchases more of its own stock.

Scorpio on Tuesday announced that it would slash a further $147.3m in debt as it purchases the half-dozen tankers, which had been lease-financed at 350 basis points over Libor. The purchases from China’s Bank of Communications Financial Leasing are expected to close in June.

The Monaco- and New York-based shipowner has been on a campaign to cut debt, wiping $1.2bn