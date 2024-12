New York-listed Seacor Marine Holdings is joining the slow return of offshore shipowners to shipyards.

The company said it has signed up for two 4,650-dwt platform supply vessels (PSVs) at China’s Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding, the same yard building 12 such ships for Evangelos Marinakis’ Capital Offshore.

Seacor said the newbuildings are costing $41m each, in line with brokers’ current price ideas.