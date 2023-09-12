New York-listed Seacor Marine Holdings is aiming to take advantage of better offshore vessel markets with a new refinancing.
The company has arranged a $122m senior secured term loan with alternative shipping financer EnTrust Global.
US offshore vessel owner says financial structure will now be more efficient
