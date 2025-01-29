SEB’s shipping loan book rose in the fourth quarter but dropped for the whole year.
The Swedish bank’s loan book grew to SEK 45.6bn ($4.1bn) from SEK 44.7bn at the end of the third quarter.
The shipping lending portfolio was SEK 50.9bn
Total shipping lending fell last year at the Nordic bank
