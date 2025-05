SLF made an impairment of $34.1m in the first quarter after selling two older supramax bulkers (built 2010 and 2011).

The John Fredriksen-backed shipowners sold the pair for approximately $21m.

Chief executive Ole Hjertaker said: “The first quarter result was impacted by several one-off items, including impairments on some older dry-bulk vessels traded in the spot market, and also the drilling rig Hercules being idle in the quarter.”