Ship inspection company Idwal Marine Services has secured significant investment from private equity firm LDC to support the development of its technology platform and expand its global service footprint.

Based in UK city of Cardiff, Idwal was originally formed by Graig Shipping in 2010.

LDC, a part of Lloyd’s banking group, specialises in making regional investments throughout the UK.

Idwal chief executive Nick Owens said: “This is the ideal outcome for both Idwal and Graig, as well as our customers and colleagues.