Former shipping analyst Bola Ogidan has applied his hard-won skills to triumph in shipping’s fantasy football league.

The founder and chief executive of Nigerian renewables company Pirano Energy beat all comers among more than 80 maritime executives, analysts and brokers in the competition organised each year by Vivek Srivastava, an economist at Pacific Basin.

Ogidan, a former Blackstone investment executive, timed his surge to perfection in the final month of the English Premier League season.

His annual total of 2,611 points — a remarkable average of 68.7 points per game week — ranks him number 6,664 out of 11.5m players worldwide, or in the top 0.058% of all managers.

“What an incredible achievement from the climate warrior entrepreneur, who cut his teeth learning how to make cashflow models and stress-testing residual value assumptions on a tanker deal with me, back when we were both young analysts, and I started this league 12 seasons ago,” Srivastava said.

“All those late nights and weekends spent poring over spreadsheets and PowerPoint presentations were training for this moment. And his beloved Liverpool won the Premier League in real life too,” he added. “Our tanker deal never amounted to much. But this is clearly the best thing to come out of it.”

Article continues below the advert

Runner-up in his debut season was league newcomer Kaloyan Zaykov of World Fuel Services in London.

“Kaloyan has been lurking just below the leading pack in recent months, until a late surge in May saw him smash them apart and scatter them like skittles,” Srivastava said.

His LinkedIn profile reveals Zaykov volunteers as an interpreter, entertainment leader and transport coordinator at the Bulgarian International Mathematics Competition, where every window, mirror and glass coffee tabletop must be covered with his Beautiful Mind-esque scrawlings, the organiser added.

Vivek Srivastava pictured in 2019. Photo: Duncan Phillips

“Your prize money is on its way. Or, for a small fee, just like when acclaimed mathematician John Nash was portrayed by Hollywood actor Russell Crowe, when Amazon makes an All Or Nothing series about your team, we can arrange for you to be played by Clarksons Research’s Trevor Crowe,” Srivastava said.

Third place, for the second consecutive season, went to Mats Olimb, NRP’s “prodigal son” of project finance, who won the overall crown in the 2017/18 season.

“But these two consecutive third-place finishes demonstrate the ageing process has not extracted too severe a toll; he is not very much past his peak and could probably still hold a coherent conversation with most people in shipping (as long as it’s about football),” Srivastava said.

The manager of the month for May was Trond Veggard Stangeby, chief executive of Noah AS, and long-suffering coach of his daughter’s U10s girls’ team.

Noah is a company that takes hazardous waste and transforms it into non-hazardous waste, which coincidentally is what David Moyes did with Trond’s beloved Everton this season, Srivastava joked.