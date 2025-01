The Nordic high-yield bond market set a record last year with a total issue volume of NOK 223bn ($20bn).

The previous record was NOK 197bn from 2021.

“The Nordic high-yield market experienced unprecedented issuance activity in 2024, with 178 companies raising capital through 230 bonds,” Ole Kjennerud, credit strategist at DNB Markets, said in a credit market outlook for 2025.