“You can run but you can’t hide,” when it comes to maritime decarbonisation.

That was the message from Alexander Saverys and Mikael Skov at the TradeWinds Shipowners Forum at Posidonia.

Euronav chief executive Saverys has been one of the most visible movers in adjusting his company to ride the energy transition with a high-profile switch away from being a tanker pure-play taking shape.