Norwegian investor Joakim Hannisdahl has revealed how his fund made a 39% gain on the shares of Avance Gas in an “idiosyncratic” shipping market.

His Gersemi Shipping Fund’s net asset value stands up 7.5% this year, outperforming the company’s shipping equity index, which fell 2.7% last week.

“The magnitude of idiosyncrasies in shipping never ceases to surprise me even after more than 20 years of shipping investments,” Hannisdahl said in a note to clients.