Shipping stock investors see the most opportunities for crude tankers in 2025, according to a buy-side survey by Arctic Securities.

“The results show that the highest-rated segment is crude tankers followed by LPG, while the two bottom-ranked segments are LNG and container,” analysts Kristoffer Barth Skeie and Lars Moen Eide said in the report.

Crude tankers got an average score of 4.0