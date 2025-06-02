Shipping is mourning the loss of a giant in the ship finance and US maritime communities with the death of Marine Money founder and chairman Jim Lawrence.

Lawrence died over the weekend at age 70 after a fairly brief battle with cancer. Accolades poured in Monday from all corners of the maritime community.

Friends and colleagues remembered not just the entrepreneurial force behind the likes of Marine Money, the MTI Network and the Connecticut Maritime Association, but also a charismatic and perpetually upbeat supporter of shipping and its people.