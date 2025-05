The weekend's tariffs truce between the US and China sent broader US stock indexes surging between 2% and 4% on Monday morning, with some shipping stocks seeing bigger gains.

A prime mover was Israeli container liner Zim, which saw shares up 14% at 90 minutes into the trading day, after surging nearly 20% in the first hour.

Zim was one of three shipping stocks spotlighted by Jefferies equity analyst Omar Nokta as likely to see especially strong gains.