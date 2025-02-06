Morten Arntzen is sailing into uncharted waters.

For the first time since 1979, he has been working less than full-time in recent months after winding down his role as executive chairman of Team Tankers.

And next month, he is looking at another first: a birthday that begins with the number 7.

But Arntzen is still working the conference circuit as senior adviser to Australia’s Macquarie Bank, and Streetwise caught up with him this week on the sidelines of the annual Hellenic-American and Norwegian-American Chambers of Commerce Shipping Conference in Manhattan.