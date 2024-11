The main stock markets in Europe and Asia rose as Donald Trump won the US presidential election, with shipping privately welcoming the 78-year-old back to the White House.

Both Frankfurt’s DAX index and London’s FTSE 100 gained more than 1%, amid what is being branded the “Trump Trade” by financial players.

In shipping specifically, stocks moved in different directions with energy-linked equities gaining ground and container stocks falling, led by AP Moller-Maersk.