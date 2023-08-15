Japanese bulker player Uni-Asia Group has reported a 74% year-on-year decline in first-half profit, figures just released show.
Singapore’s only listed bulker owner made $4.2m in the first six months of 2023 against the $16.5m
SGX-listed company has also named a new chief executive who is set to take over next year
