Singapore’s CH Offshore faces being delisted from the Singapore Exchange after posting three consecutive years of financial losses.

The company confirmed in a regulatory filing that it had been placed on the SGX Regulation’s (SGX RegCo) watch list on 6 June 2023.

If the company does meet the relevant requirements to exit the SGX watchlist within 36 months, it may be delisted or have its shares suspended with a view to a delisting.