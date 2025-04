A major private bulker owner from Singapore has bought a 7.3% stake in New York-listed peer Genco Shipping & Trading, according to a filing with US securities regulators.

The purchase of 3.13m shares was made by Kibo Investments, the Singapore-based investment arm of Berge Bulk, the filing shows.

Like most US equities, shares of Genco have been on the slide this week under pressure of a global trade war.