Four-ship owner Toro Corp has completed the spin-off of one-ship tanker business Robin Energy on New York’s Nasdaq.

Monday’s completion of the launch was announced Tuesday as Toro reported fourth-quarter earnings. Both companies are led by Cyprus-based shipowner Petros Panagiotidis.

The spin

Limassol-headquartered had four LPG carriers and an MR1 prior to spinning the product tanker into Robin. Investors will receive one Robin share for every eight Toro ones.