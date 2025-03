Shares of New York-listed Star Bulk Carriers jumped more than 3% on Wednesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange before settling back in first trading after an investment by Norwegian tycoon John Fredriksen.

Star remained about 1.7% to the good in late-afternoon action on normal turnover.

Largest holder

Fredriksen’s surprise purchase of 11.8m Star shares, a 10.07% stake, was revealed in a filing with US securities regulators after market close on Tuesday.