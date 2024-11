The orange-hued figure of Donald J Trump looms large over almost everything these days, so why should ship finance be different?

TradeWinds has reported in detail on shipping connections to Trump’s prospective cabinet after the Republican’s decisive win over Democrat Kamala Harris in the US presidential election.

But even as that is a tiny slice of the overall pie that makes up Trump’s potential impact on his return to the world stage, ship finance is a sliver of that sliver.