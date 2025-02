Singapore-listed Yangzijiang Shipbuilding has reaped CNY 6.6bn ($909m) in net profit for its 2024 financial year.

The Chinese shipbuilder reported a net profit surge of 61.7% from CNY 4.1bn over the same period in 2023.

Revenue stood at CNY 26.5bn, up 10% from CNY 24bn the previous year.

Yangzijiang said its core shipbuilding business contributed about 95% of total revenue, closing at CNY 25.2bn,