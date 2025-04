UK alternative financier Hayfin Capital Management has revealed new investment from Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank as it seeks to boost shipping exposure.

The company said the Tokyo-based lender has pumped cash into Hayfin’s Maritime Yield vehicle, bringing total commitments to more than $620m across the commingled fund and related separately managed accounts.

The investment for an undisclosed amount is the latest addition to about $400m in capital commitments raised for the fund in 2023.